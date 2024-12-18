Drew Lock Injury: Logs limited practice Wednesday

Lock (heel/left elbow) officially was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Lock missed the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Ravens due to a sore heel and a left elbow injury, which kept him off the practice field in advance of that contest. Prior to getting back on the field Wednesday, he was effectively name the Week 15 starting quarterback by coach Brian Daboll, who told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that the team is planning on Lock being under center Sunday in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Tommy DeVito remains in the concussion protocol and also operated with a cap on his reps Wednesday, meaning Tim Boyle is the healthiest signal-caller on New York's active roster.