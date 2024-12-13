Drew Lock Injury: May be emergency QB

Lock (heel/elbow) is no longer using a walking boot and may be available as the emergency No. 3 quarterback for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Giants coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Tommy DeVito is expected to start Sunday's game, although Lock is still considered the starter once healthy. Tim Boyle likely will be elevated from the practice squad as the No. 2 QB, with Lock only available on an emergency basis but then potentially returning to the starting job Week 16 or 17.