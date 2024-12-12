Drew Lock Injury: Sidelined for practice again

Head coach Brian Daboll said that Lock (heel/left elbow) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock remains confined to a walking boot and has yet to log any practice reps so far this week, making it unlikely that he'll be available for Sunday's game against the Ravens. Daboll has already said that Tommy DeVito is on track to serve as the Giants' starting quarterback in Week 15, but the team could wait and see how Lock recovers from his heel injury over the next few days before determining if he's capable of handling backup duties. If the Giants end up ruling Lock out for Sunday's game, however, Tim Boyle would likely be elevated from the practice squad to serve as DeVito's backup.