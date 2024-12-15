Drew Lock Injury: Sidelined for Week 15 game

Lock (heel/elbow) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens as New York's emergency No. 3 quarterback, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Lock is dealing with a left elbow injury and a sore heel, though the latter issue is considered the greater concern after the quarterback had been in a walking boot this past week. He was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday, though the Giants still left the door open for Lock to be available as a backup to Tommy DeVito on Sunday by listing him as doubtful heading into the weekend. As a result of his inactive status, Lock won't be available to play Sunday unless DeVito or backup Tim Boyle -- who was elevated from the practice squad Saturday -- are forced out of the contest due to injury. Head coach Brian Daboll previously said that Lock will be the Giants' starter when healthy, so the 28-year-old could resume directing the offense Week 16 against the Falcons if he shows improvement in his recovery from his two injuries.