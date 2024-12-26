Drew Lock Injury: Stays limited in practice

Lock (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said earlier this week that Lock is in line to make a second straight start Sunday versus the Colts, though it's not yet clear if the quarterback will approach that contest with an injury designation. He's been listed as a limited participant in both of the Giants' first two Week 17 practices, so he may need to put in a full session Friday to clear up any lingering concern about his availability heading into the weekend.