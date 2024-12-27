Drew Lock News: Avoids injury designation
Lock (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.
Lock will thus make another start, despite throwing two pick-sixes in a blowout loss at Atlanta last Sunday. It's unclear if he'll have the help of WR Malik Nabers, who is listed as questionable with a toe injury and told reporters he'll be a game-day decision.
