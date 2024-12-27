Fantasy Football
Drew Lock

Drew Lock News: Avoids injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Lock (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Lock will thus make another start, despite throwing two pick-sixes in a blowout loss at Atlanta last Sunday. It's unclear if he'll have the help of WR Malik Nabers, who is listed as questionable with a toe injury and told reporters he'll be a game-day decision.

Drew Lock
New York Giants

