Drew Lock News: Gets extra reps in practice

Lock took extra reps with the Giants' first-team offense in Tuesday's practice while starter Tommy DeVito was a limited participant due to a sore right forearm, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After the Giants removed Daniel Jones from the starting role coming out of a Week 11 bye before ultimately waiving him, DeVito was named the team's Week 12 starter, despite Lock having slotted ahead of DeVito on the depth chart all season. With DeVito briefly getting the wind knocked out of him in this past Sunday's 30-7 loss to the Buccaneers, Lock came on to play one snap and completed his lone pass attempt for a three-yard gain. Though DeVito wasn't included on the initial Week 13 injury report released Monday, the quarterback is nursing an injury to his forearm as Thursday's game against the Cowboys approaches. According to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic, DeVito said after Tuesday's practice that he still expects to start the Thanksgiving Day game, but Lock will stay ready in case he's needed.