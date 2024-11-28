Drew Lock News: In line to start Thursday

Lock is expected to be the Giants' starting quarterback Thursday in Dallas with Tommy DeVito (forearm) unlikely to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The tide has changed multiple times for DeVito this week as he tends to soreness in his right forearm, but this report from Rapoport indicates Lock will get the spot start for the Giants in Week 13. In three appearances this season, Lock has completed four of nine passes for nine yards and recorded a 13-yard carry.