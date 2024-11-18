Drew Lock News: Remains No. 2 quarterback

Head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday that Lock will serve as the backup to starting quarterback Tommy DeVito beginning with Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, while Daniel Jones moves to the No. 3 spot on the depth chart after starting each of the team's first 10 games.

Though Lock has served as the top backup to Jones all season, he'll stick in the No. 2 role while DeVito climbs from the bottom of the depth chart to the top. While Daboll declined to offer many specifics behind the changing of the guard at quarterback, the decision to bypass Lock for the starting nod is likely related to the signal-caller's contract, which contains multiple playing-time and performance-based incentives. Jones, meanwhile, has a contract that contains a $23 million guarantee for 2025 if he's unable to pass a physical in March, and with the Giants seemingly no longer viewing him as their franchise quarterback, the team will avoid exposing him to injury over the final seven games of the season by making him a healthy inactive. Lock is scheduled to become a free agent in 2025, which is another possible factor in the team's decision to start DeVito, who is two years younger and is likelier than Lock to be part of the roster next season.