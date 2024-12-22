Drew Lock News: Throws two pick-sixes in loss

Lock completed 22 of 39 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions in Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Falcons. He also gained one yard on his only carry and lost a fumble.

It was a simply brutal performance from Lock, as both his INTs turned into pick-sixes -- Jessie Bates took the first one 55 yards for the score that put Atlanta up for good in the second quarter, before Matthew Judon piled on in the third quarter with a 27-yard TD return. Lock did throw his first touchdown pass of the season, a two-yard connection with Tyrone Tracy, but it was small consolation. The Giants may have little choice but to turn back to Tommy DeVito at quarterback in Week 17 against the Colts.