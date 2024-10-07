Drew Ogletree News: Just one reception in loss

Ogletree had one reception for five yards on his only target in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.

Ogletree played on 26 of the offense's 70 snaps and went out on nine routes. The Colts continue to divide targets and snaps between multiple tight ends (Kylen Granson played 18 snaps, Mo Alie-Cox played 29, Will Mallory played 16). Alie-Cox caught a touchdown in the loss where Ogletree caught a touchdown in Week 4. As long as the workload is divided between three our four tight ends, none will have viable fantasy value for most formats.