Drew Ogletree News: Plays all 17 games in 2024
Ogletree secured nine of 14 targets for 109 yards and one touchdown across 17 regular-season appearances with the Colts in 2024.
Ogletree suited up for all 17 regular-season games for the first time in his career Year 3, playing a consistent depth role for the Colts' offense. At 6-foot-5, 260 pounds, Ogletree is best suited to contribute as a blocker at the tight end position. He's heading into the final year of his rookie deal with Indianapolis.
