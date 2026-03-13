Drew Ogletree headshot

Drew Ogletree News: Re-ups with Colts for one year

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Ogletree (neck) re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Ogletree has recovered from a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve to finish the 2025 season. He's expected to continue filling a depth role and contributing primarily as a blocker after recording 22 catches for 283 yards and four touchdowns across 44 appearances over the past three seasons with Indianapolis.

Drew Ogletree
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Ogletree See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Drew Ogletree See More
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
77 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 15 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
88 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 14 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
95 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 13 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
102 days ago
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
NFL
Gameday Injuries: Week 13
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
104 days ago