Drew Ogletree News: Re-ups with Colts for one year
Ogletree (neck) re-signed with the Colts on a one-year contract Friday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Ogletree has recovered from a neck injury that landed him on injured reserve to finish the 2025 season. He's expected to continue filling a depth role and contributing primarily as a blocker after recording 22 catches for 283 yards and four touchdowns across 44 appearances over the past three seasons with Indianapolis.
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