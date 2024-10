Ogletree had two receptions for 24 yards on two targets in Sunday's win at Tennessee.

He played on 21 of the offense's 70 snaps (Mo Alie-Cox played 34 and Kylen Granson played 17) and had the second most targets (Alie-Cox had four) among tight ends. While Alie-Cox has had a few more targets with Joe Flacco at quarterback, the Colts continue to divide the workload relatively evenly between three our four tight ends, which limits Ogletree's upside.