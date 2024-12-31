Drew Sample Injury: Managing groin injury

Sample was deemed a non-participant in Tuesday's practice walkthrough due to a groin issue, Jay Morrison of SI.com reports.

This is the first word of the tight end dealing with a groin issue, and it's currently unclear how severe the injury is. Sample handled about his usual workload this past Saturday against Denver, logging 51 offensive snaps and recording one catch on one target for three yards. Sample isn't typically a big part of the Bengals' air attack, but his effective blocking would be missed if he can't suit up Saturday versus Pittsburgh.