Drew Sample News: Four receptions in finale
Sample tied a season-high with four catches in Saturday's Week 18 win over the Steelers, netting just 14 yards. For the season Sample caught 20 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.
Sample has been a blocking-first tight end for most of his career, dating back to his college days at the University of Washington. This season falls sharply in line with his career production.
