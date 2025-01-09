Fantasy Football
Drew Sample headshot

Drew Sample News: Four receptions in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Sample tied a season-high with four catches in Saturday's Week 18 win over the Steelers, netting just 14 yards. For the season Sample caught 20 passes for 109 yards and a touchdown.

Sample has been a blocking-first tight end for most of his career, dating back to his college days at the University of Washington. This season falls sharply in line with his career production.

Drew Sample
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
