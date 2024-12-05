Drew Sample News: Two catches in Week 13 loss

Sample recorded two receptions for eight yards on two targets in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Sample's 39 snaps paced all Cincinnati tight ends, ranking ahead of Mike Gesicki (27), Tanner Hudson (12) and Cam Grandy (nine). Though he's now played more than half of Cincinnati's offensive snaps in each of the last four games, Sample brings most of his value as a blocker and isn't as involved in the passing game as Gesicki and Hudson. Sample has still managed to produce a 7-31-1 receiving line on eight targets over that four-game stretch, exceeding his combined output from the first eight weeks of the season (four catches for 28 yards and no touchdowns on five targets).