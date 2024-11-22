Drew Sanders Injury: Not ready to come off PUP list

Sanders (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against Las Vegas.

Sanders underwent Achilles surgery in May and has been on the PUP list all season. He was designated to return Nov. 6 and and was a full participant in every practice this week, but Denver isn't ready to send him into game action. Sanders will need to activated on or before Nov. 27 in order to be able to play this season.