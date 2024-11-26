Drew Sanders News: Comes off PUP list

The Broncos activated Sanders (Achilles) from the reserve/PUP list Tuesday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Sanders was designated to return from the PUP list Nov. 6, and he has been a full practice participant over the past two weeks. His activation Tuesday indicates that the second-year linebacker has fully recovered from his Achilles surgery that he underwent in May. Sanders is on track to make his 2024 regular-season debut in Week 13 against the Browns on Monday, Dec. 2.