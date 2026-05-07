Drew Stevens News: Inks UDFA deal

Stevens signed with the Commanders as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Stevens joins the Commanders after a successful four-year career at Iowa. As a senior, Stevens hit 22 of 28 field-goal attempts (78.6 percent), including four of six tries from beyond 50 yards while adding a career-long of 58 yards. Despite average collegiate statistics, there's some opportunity in Washington, as Jake Moody is currently his only competition for the starting job. Moody spent time with three teams last season and connected on 19 of 23 field-goal tries (82.6 percent) through nine games.