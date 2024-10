Phillips (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Phillips and Adoree' Jackson both missed Week 4 with calf issues, and both are questionable for Week 5 after getting in limited practices Thursday. If neither can go, the Giants will again roll with Deonte Banks, Cor'Dale Flott and Nick McCloud at cornerback in Seattle.