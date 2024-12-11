Dru Phillips Injury: Logs DNP on Wednesday

Phillips (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Phillips was sidelined for the Giants' Week 14 loss to the Saints after sustaining a shoulder injury late in the week, and Wednesday's DNP suggests he's still nursing the issue. The rookie corner from Kentucky could be in jeopardy of missing his second consecutive game in a Week 15 matchup against the Ravens if he can't practice in a limited fashion Thursday or Friday.