Phillips (calf) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Phillips was able to play through his calf issue during the Giants' Week 5 win over the Seahawks, so it appears the team is just being cautious with his health. Expect the 22-year-old cornerback to play in the Giants' Week 6 matchup against the Bengals unless he downgrades to non-participation either Thursday or Friday.