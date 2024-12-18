Dru Phillips Injury: Logs limited session Wednesday

Phillips (shoulder) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Phillips has been sidelined for each of the Giants' last two games due to a shoulder injury, so Wednesday's limited session could be an indication that he's nearing a return to the field. The rookie third-round pick from Kentucky has solidified himself as the Giants' top slot corner, recording 55 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and two forced fumbles over 11 appearances this season. However, if he's unable to return for the Week 16 matchup in Atlanta, expect Isaiah Simmons to serve as the Giants' starting slot cornerback.