Dru Phillips Injury: Not playing Saturday

Phillips (knee) will not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Phillips suffered a knee sprain in last Wednesday's practice and has not practiced since the incident. The slot cornerback's absence Saturday means Ar'Darius Washington will likely be the starter for the foreseeable future. Phillips does not currently have a defined return timeline, and it remains to be seen if he will be fully healthy for the start of the regular season.