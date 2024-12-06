Fantasy Football
Dru Phillips headshot

Dru Phillips Injury: Pops up on Friday's injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Phillips did not practice Friday due to a shoulder injury, and he is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Phillips wasn't on the Giants' practice report Wednesday or Thursday, so it appears his shoulder injury is new. He was unable to practice Friday, and it's unclear if the injury is severe enough for him to be sidelined for Sunday's contest. Isaiah Simmons could serve as the Giants' slot corner Sunday if Phillips is unable to play.

Dru Phillips
New York Giants
More Stats & News
