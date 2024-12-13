Fantasy Football
Dru Phillips

Dru Phillips Injury: Sitting out Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Friday that Phillips (shoulder) will not suit up Sunday versus Baltimore, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Phillips will miss a second straight contest due to his lingering shoulder injury. The rookie third-round pick had solidified himself as a starter on defense for New York, having strung together seven consecutive contests playing 66 percent or more of defensive snaps. His next opportunity to take the field will come Week 16 against Atlanta.

Dru Phillips
New York Giants
More Stats & News
