Dru Phillips News: Flashes talent in rookie campaign

Phillips finished the 2024 regular season with 71 tackles (46 solo), including 1.0 sacks, along with an interception and two forced fumbles over 14 games (six starts).

After being selected by New York in the third round of April's NFL Draft, Phillips opened eyes as a rookie, finishing fifth on the team in tackles. His biggest performance came in Week 2, when he logged a career-high 12 stops, including his first pro sack. Phillips missed a game early in the campaign due to a calf issue and two later in the season because of a calf injury, but he was overall a consistent contributor from the slot, finishing with at least four tackles in each of his final six games. Phillips showed enough as a rookie to remain a key part of the Giants' defense next season.