Dru Phillips headshot

Dru Phillips News: Good to go for Week 16

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Phillips (shoulder) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Falcons and is expected to play, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Giants' slot cornerback, Phillips will return from a two-game absence in time for a Week 16 date with Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Ray-Ray McCloud on the inside for the Falcons. Across 11 appearances this season, Phillips has recorded 55 tackles (34 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and a pair of forced fumbles.

Dru Phillips
New York Giants
