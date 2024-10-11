Dru Phillips News: Playing in Week 6

Phillips (calf) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The rookie cornerback out of Kentucky recorded a week of limited practice sessions and will continue playing through is calf in Week 6. Phillips has accumulated 21 total tackles, including 1.0 sack, and forced one fumble across the Giants' first five games this season. He's expected to start as New York's top slot corner in Sunday's contest.