Drue Tranquill headshot

Drue Tranquill News: Logs 94 tackles in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 13, 2025 at 2:52pm

Tranquill registered 94 tackles (54 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses and two fumble recoveries across 16 regular-season games in 2024. He added 25 tackles (12 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across the Chiefs' three playoff games.

Tranquill finished the regular season as the Chiefs' second-leading tackler behind Nick Bolton (106), but the former led Kansas City in that category during its playoff run. Tranquill played at least 40 defensive snaps in all but two games he played in 2024 and played a key role in the Chiefs' linebacker corps alongside Bolton and Leo Chenal.

Drue Tranquill
Kansas City Chiefs
