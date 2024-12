Tranquill recorded seven tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.

The linebacker has now played on at least 70 percent of the defensive snaps and finished with at least three stops in all 13 of Kansas City's games this season. Tranquill has 73 tackles (41 solo), including 1.5 sacks, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery in 2024.