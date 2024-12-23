Drue Tranquill News: Seven tackles against Houston

Tranquill tallied seven tackles (five solo) during the Chiefs' 27-19 win over the Texans on Saturday.

Tranquill has tallied at least five combined tackles in seven of the Chiefs' 10 regular-season games and has played at least 44 defensive snaps in eight of those contests. Over that span, he has accumulated 56 tackles (30 solo), including 2.0 sacks, two pass defenses and two fumble recoveries. Tranquill is up to 85 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, and he'll have two more games to reach the century mark starting Wednesday against the Steelers.