Drue Tranquill News: Seven tackles vs. Tampa Bay

Tranquill logged seven tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Tranquill combined with Felix Anudike-Uzomah for an eight-yard sack on Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. Tranquill is now up to 45 tackles (27 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through the first eight games of the regular season.