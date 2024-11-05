Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Drue Tranquill headshot

Drue Tranquill News: Seven tackles vs. Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Tranquill logged seven tackles (three solo), including 0.5 sacks, during Monday's 30-24 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Tranquill combined with Felix Anudike-Uzomah for an eight-yard sack on Baker Mayfield late in the fourth quarter of Monday's game. Tranquill is now up to 45 tackles (27 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and one fumble recovery through the first eight games of the regular season.

Drue Tranquill
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now