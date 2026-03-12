Drue Tranquill News: Takes pay cut
Tranquill had his base pay for 2026 lowered from $6 million to $3.5 million, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
The move helps Kansas City save $2.5 million in cap space, per Garafolo, who also said Tranquill could have been a cap casualty if not for this renegotiation. Tranquill finished with 103 tackles (55 solo), including 2.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 2025.
