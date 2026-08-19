DT Sheffield Injury: Waived/injured by New York

The Jets waived/injured Sheffield (undisclosed) on Wednesday, Eric Allen of the team's official site reports.

Sheffield signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent in early May. The wide receiver out of Rutgers made it through most of training camp before sustaining an unknown injury. Sheffield will now be placed on waivers, and if he clears will revert to the Jets' injured reserve list. Once he reverts, the 25-year-old will spend the entirety of the 2026 regular season on IR unless he is waived with an injury settlement.