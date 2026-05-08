DT Sheffield News: Headed to New York

The Jets signed Sheffield as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jack Bell and John Pullano of the team's official site report.

Sheffield played single seasons at Washington State and North Texas before ending his college career at Rutgers. The wide receiver totalled 44 receptions for 557 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games in 2025. Sheffield's speed and suddenness mean that if he can produce at training camp, he may have a chance to see a few targets a year as a field-stretcher.