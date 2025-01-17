Duke Riley News: Confined to depth role in 2024
Riley notched 11 tackles (five solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.
Riley only missed one regular-season contest across his four years with Miami, but his production declined in 2024, as he was called upon to just 42 total defensive snaps. The 2017 third-round pick's only career year with a lower tackle total came back in 2019 as a member of the Falcons, when he suited up for just four games. Riley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now