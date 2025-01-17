Fantasy Football
Duke Riley headshot

Duke Riley News: Confined to depth role in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

Riley notched 11 tackles (five solo) across 17 regular-season appearances with the Dolphins in 2024.

Riley only missed one regular-season contest across his four years with Miami, but his production declined in 2024, as he was called upon to just 42 total defensive snaps. The 2017 third-round pick's only career year with a lower tackle total came back in 2019 as a member of the Falcons, when he suited up for just four games. Riley is slated to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

