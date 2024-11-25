Durell Nchami News: Headed to Indianapolis
The Colts signed Nchami (undisclosed) to their practice squad Monday.
The undrafted linebacker from Maryland was waived from the Broncos' injured reserve list with an injury settlement in early September, but his signing with the Colts' practice squad Monday suggests he's now recovered from his undisclosed issue. Nchami could be promoted to Indianapolis' active roster if the team's linebacker corps encounters injuries later this season.
Durell Nchami
Free Agent
