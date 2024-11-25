Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Durell Nchami headshot

Durell Nchami News: Headed to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

The Colts signed Nchami (undisclosed) to their practice squad Monday.

The undrafted linebacker from Maryland was waived from the Broncos' injured reserve list with an injury settlement in early September, but his signing with the Colts' practice squad Monday suggests he's now recovered from his undisclosed issue. Nchami could be promoted to Indianapolis' active roster if the team's linebacker corps encounters injuries later this season.

Durell Nchami
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now