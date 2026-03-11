Durham Smythe News: Blocking in Baltimore

The Ravens and Smythe have agreed to terms, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Smythe had a substantial role for the 2025 Bears as a blocking tight end for both the offense and special-teams unit. The tight end will now bring that skill set to Baltimore, likely as a replacement for Charlie Kolar, whom the Ravens lost to the Chargers in free agency. The 30-year-old caught just four passes in 17 regular-season games during the 2025 season, a number that may increase now that he is paired up with Lamar Jackson in a new Ravens offense.