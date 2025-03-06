Durham Smythe News: Joining Chicago

Smythe is signing a one-year contract with the Bears, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Dolphins took Smythe in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft and then kept him on their roster (mostly as a blocker) until releasing him three weeks ago. He'll turn 30 in August and isn't likely to see many passes as the presumed No. 2 tight end behind long-time starter Cole Kmet. This signing is more about Chicago's running game than the passing attack, continuing an offseason makeover that's already seen the team hire a new head coach (Ben Johnson) and acquire two new guards (Jonah Jackson, Joe Thuney).