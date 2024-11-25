Durrell Johnson News: Tries out with Indianapolis
Johnson (undisclosed) had a tryout with the Colts on Monday, Howard Balzer of USA Today reports.
Johnson has seemingly recovered from the undisclosed injury that landed him on Dallas' injured reserve back in August prior to being waived with a settlement in October. The 2023 undrafted free agent will look to catch on with Indianapolis where he could add value as a reserve defender.
Durrell Johnson
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now