Hopkins converted both of his field-goal attempts and a lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Commanders in Week 5.

Hopkins, who had misses in each of the last two games, nailed all five his kicks. The field goals were from 51 and 31 yards. Hopkins averaged 8.2 points per game in 2023, but the Browns' sputtering offense in 2024 has impacted his value. The kicker is averaging just 5.4 points per game through five weeks.