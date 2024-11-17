Dustin Hopkins News: Bad day at office

Hopkins missed both field-goal attempts and did not attempt an extra-point kick following the Browns' two touchdowns in Sunday's 35-14 loss to the Saints in Week 11.

Hopkins had a day to forget, missing two kicks on consecutive drives in the first half when the game was still close. Hopkins actually missed three kicks -- a 32-yarder that was wide left -- but a Saints penalty gave the Browns another life, only to have Hopkins miss from 27 yards. He never had a chance to kick an extra point, as Cleveland opted to go for two points following both touchdowns. The Browns may be having buyer's remorse after handing Hopkins a three-year deal in the offseason. The kicker has been successful on just 70 percent (14-of-20) of his field-goal kicks and missed two extra-point tries in 2024.