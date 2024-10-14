Dustin Hopkins News: Contributes 10 points in loss

Hopkins converted three of four field-goal attempts and his lone extra-point kick in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Eagles.

Hopkins' lone miss came from 52 yards, a kick made longer after Cedric Tillman lost five yards on a 3rd-and-1 end-around. The game was tied, 10-10, early in the third quarter at the time and could have altered the trajectory of the game had Hopkins nailed it. Cleveland's mess of an offense has impacted Hopkins, who averaged 8.2 points per game in 2023 but stands at 6.2 ppg through six contests this season.