Dustin Hopkins News: Keeping kicking job another week

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that Hopkins will be the team's kicker Sunday against Miami, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hopkins has been struggling mightily of late, and though he didn't attempt any field goals in last Sunday's loss to Cincinnati, he missed his lone extra-point attempt. That performance came one week after Hopkins received a game off to try to get back on the right track following a rough stretch. The veteran placekicker had missed both of his field-goal tries -- both under 50 yards -- the previous week and is just 2-for-7 on attempts since Cleveland's Week 10 bye. Nonetheless, the Browns will stick with Hopkins for at least one more contest despite signing Andre Szmyt to their practice squad Tuesday.