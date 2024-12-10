Fantasy Football
Dustin Hopkins News: No kicking change

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Hopkins remains the team's kicker, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Hopkins, who missed two field goals during Sunday's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh, is fighting a slump this season. He's converted just 16 of 25 attempts. At this point, with Cleveland eliminated from the postseason, another kicker isn't going to solve the team's many issues, but it's likely there will be a competition next summer.

