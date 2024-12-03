Dustin Hopkins News: One miss in loss

Hopkins converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos in Week 13.

Hopkins missed from 47 yards out on Cleveland's opening drive and connected from 45 yards in the second quarter. The six-point night was the most in four games for Hopkins. The placekicker's 70-percent accuracy rate (16-of-23) on field goals is the least of the Browns' issues, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team bring in competition next summer.