Dustin Hopkins News: One miss in loss
Hopkins converted one of two field-goal attempts and all three extra-point kicks in Monday's 41-32 loss to the Broncos in Week 13.
Hopkins missed from 47 yards out on Cleveland's opening drive and connected from 45 yards in the second quarter. The six-point night was the most in four games for Hopkins. The placekicker's 70-percent accuracy rate (16-of-23) on field goals is the least of the Browns' issues, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the team bring in competition next summer.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now