Dustin Hopkins News: Perfect in win

Hopkins converted all three field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 29-24 win over Baltimore in Week 8.

Hopkins connected from 28, 33 and 48 yards and had a season-high 11 points. The kicking game, like the entire offense, benefitted from Jameis Winston starting at quarterback in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (Achilles). Winston sparked what had been a dormant offense and could lead to more kicker scoring. Hopkins has been shaky the last few weeks and already has the same number of missed kicks this season than he had over 17 games in 2023.