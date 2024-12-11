Dustin Hopkins News: Pressure mounting?

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Wednesday that Hopkins will continue to handing starting reps, but the team "will work through" continuing evaluations at the kicker position heading into Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Hopkins missed two field-goal attempts during Cleveland's 27-14 loss to Pittsburgh in Week 14, and across 13 appearances this season he's converted just 16 of 25 attempts. The veteran's current 64 percent conversion rate stands as the worst mark of his career by a significant margin. The Browns signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad on Tuesday, an indication that continued struggles on Hopkins' part could lead to a change at the position.